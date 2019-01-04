US in no position to lecture on UNSC Res. 2231

In a tweet on Thursday, Zarif wrote, “Iran's launch of space vehicles— & missile tests—are NOT in violation of Res 2231. The US is in material breach of same, & as such it is in no position to lecture anyone on it.”

Posting the following photo, he also provided two reminders for the United States, “1. Res 1929 is dead; 2. threats engender threats, while civility begets civility.”

Washington violated the very same resolution by unilaterally withdrawing from a multilateral agreement on Iran’s nuclear activity, known as JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly announced that Iran is fully adhering to the pact.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its missile program is in line with its deterrence doctrine and that it will continue testing conventional missiles.

