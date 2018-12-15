Iraqi president extends appreciation to Iran on anniv. of victory over ISIL

The Iraqi President Barham Salih was speaking in a ceremony attended by Iraqi lawmakers from the biggest bloc in Iraqi parliament called 'Construction Faction' to commemorate the anniversary of victory against the ISIL terrorist group.

During the ceremony, Salih expressed special gratitude to Iran as a neigbouring, friendly, and allied country for its support and stance during three-year fight against the ISIL terrorist group from 2014 to 2017.

Before Iran, he expressed his appreciation to Iraqi religious clergies, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and other Iraqi armed forces over the victory over ISIL.

Elsewhere, Salih warned against divisions among Iraqi political factions and urged them to speed up efforts to complete the cabinet of the Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the president urged for cooperation among the executive and legislative branches of the government and called for opening a new chapter in the history of the country and rebuilding the country with the acitve participation of the youth.

