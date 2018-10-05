IRGC’s measures carry message of Iran’s power

Speaking to the Friday prayers participants this morning, Ayatollah Sedighi pointed to the two missile strikes of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on terrorist positions in Iraqi Kurdistan and the eastern Euphrates, highlighting, “our missiles which demonstrate Iran’s power were fired from over 500km distance killing 40 terrorists, including some of their ringleaders, right under the Americans' nose.”

He then congratulated the success of IRGC in the fight against terrorism and vowed crushing response to any hostile act of enemies.

Touching upon Islamic Revolution Leader's speech to 100,000 Basij volunteer forces in Tehran, Sedighi said enemies want to imply that the Islamic Republic has reached a deadlock, however as the leader said, problems exist but the country faces no deadlock.

Elsewhere, referring to the decreasing trend of foreign currency rates in the country, Sedighi added that all these prove that currency market instabilities was a plot designed by enemies and it can be controlled and overcome.

MAH/4421155