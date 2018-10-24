  1. Culture
‘One Kilogram of Fly Wings’ goes to Hanoi Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘One Kilogram of Fly Wings’ directed by Reza Sobhani will compete at the 5th Hanoi International Film Festival in Vietnam.

Produced by Documentary and Experimental Film Center, ‘One Kilogram of Fly Wings’ examines the problems and disadvantages of marriage conditions in Iran, such as people who have been imprisoned for being unable to afford the mandatory payment they have to pay to the bride in case of a divorce.

The Hanoi International Film Festival (also known as HANIFF) is a biennial film festival founded in 2010 as the first international film festival in Vietnam.

The 5th edition of the event will be held on 27-31 October in Hanoi, screening 40 short films and 12 length films from various countries.

