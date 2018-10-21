Khashoggi's fate introduced debate about human rights values in US-Saudi relations: Murphy

He also told Tehran Times that the basic commitment of the United States to Saudi Arabia is assuring its defense against external aggression in exchange for its working to maintain stability in the global oil market.

Following is the text of the interview:

Due to the relations between the West and the United States in particular with Saudi Arabia, the subject of Jamal khashoggi has become widespread. Usually, in the case of human rights violations, Western countries condoned Saudi Arabia because of Saudi arms purchases and guarantying oil sales by Saudis. But in this case it is different. What are the reasons?

I would describe the basic commitment of the United States to Saudi Arabia as assuring its defense against external aggression in exchange for its working to maintain stability in the global oil market. Jamal Khashoggi's fate has introduced a debate about human rights values to a degree not normally the case in US-Saudi relations. One can argue why this has been the case. The fact that he has been a US resident and a regular contributor to one of America's leading newspapers, The Washington Post, have undoubtedly been factors. The brutal details surrounding his death have fed widespread public dismay.

Some believe that as Saudi Arabia did not lower the price of oil at request of Trump, the United States is putting pressure on Saudi Arabia through khashoggi case. What is your opinion?

President Trump has repeatedly spoken about the value of the long-term strategic relationship between the Kingdom and the US. I do not believe it accurate to state that Khashoggi's death has been used to put pressure on the price of oil.

Some Western countries, including the United States, have threatened Saudi Arabia with sanctions. In contrast, Saudi Arabia has spoken of an appropriate response in the event of a sanction. How far do you think the opposition with Saudi Arabia will go?

There will be sanctions taken against the kingdom although it is not yet clear how heavy they will be.

What effects will have the subject of Jamal khashoggi, on the future power of Mohammad bin Salman?

The Saudi leadership is still studying how to reply to the accusation that it directed the killing of Khashoggi. The situation is evolving quickly and some senior Saudi officials have just been dismissed over Khashoggi's death. Whether this affair will affect the role of Mohammad bin Salman is as yet unclear.

Interviewed by Javad Heirannia

MNA/TT