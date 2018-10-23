Iraq may ask US for sanctions waivers over relations with Iran: FM spox

"Iraq may ask Washington to completely exclude it from sanctions, as Jordan, for example, did in the early 90s, when an embargo was imposed on Iraq," Mahjoub has told Russian Sputnik news agency, adding that steps were taken in this regard.

According to the spokesman, Iraq has significant liabilities in trade and economic relations with Iran, and therefore Baghdad hopes that Washington will show understanding in this situation. At the same time, the diplomat added that the country was generally against the idea of isolating any country.

Mahjoub also stressed that the Iraq believes that the sanctions regime targets the people rather than the governments.

On September 1, the Chairman of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Yahya Ale-Es'hagh announced that Iran and Iraq had agreed to eliminate US dollar from trade transactions between the two countries and trade in euro instead.

