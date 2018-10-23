  1. Politics
Contradictory reports on finding Khashoggi's dismembered body

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – While SKY News has reported that Khashoggi's dismembered body has been found in the garden of the Saudi consul general's home, Turkish state TV has rejected the news.

The remains of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found, according to Sky News, adding that his body had been cut up and his face has been disfigured. 

The report comes few hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed the results of the Turkish intelligence services' investigation on the case and said that his body had not been found. 

Meanwhile, Turkish government's sources have rejected the SKY's report. Turkish state TV TRT has contradicted the SKY's report, saying that Khashoggi's body has not been found yet.

