Kurdish business official calls for strengthening trade ties with Iran

Yassin Rahim Faraj, the Vice-Chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Sulaymaniyeh province in Iraqi Kurdistan made the comment during a meeting with the provincial governor of Kermanshah in the west of Iran on Sunday.

Rahim Faraj, who is accompanied by a Kurdish business delegation on their two-day visit to Kermanshah, met and talked with Iranian officials in the western province, during which he described Iran as a major trade partner for the whole Iraq.

He said that the two Iranain and Iraqi officials had discussed ways to expand bilateral trade relations between Sulaymaniyeh and Kermanshah provinces.

He added that the Iraqi people, including the Kurds in his province, hugely rely on Iranian consuming products imported from border gates of Kermanshah.

The Kurdish business official touched upon the border crossing of Parvizkhan on the shared borders of the Iraqi Kurdistan and Kermanshah, calling for removing obstacles ahead of expending bilateral trade through the crossing.

He welcomed the idea of turning Iran’s Qasr-e Shirin into a special economic zone on the border with Kurdistan region, while calling on the Iranian side to elaborate more on the rules for investment and economic activities in the zone.

Rahim Faraj went on to express hope that the provincial governor of Sulaymaniyeh would visit Kermanshah in the near future to pave the way for further expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations.

