The director of customs administration offices of the western province of Kermanshah said the main exported items through the customs offices include ice-cream, gray cement, air conditioners, plastic pipes, toffee candy, tomatoes and traditional Iranian confectionaries.

Mohsen Mostafai stated that there had been a 67 percent decrease in imports through the province customs’ offices, adding that during this period over $9.6m worth of goods weighing around 7,578 tons had been imported from Iraq inside the province.

MRK

END