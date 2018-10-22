‘The Dark Room’ to premiere at Hanoi Intl. Filmfest.

Directed by Rouhollah Hejazi, ‘The Dark Room’ tells the story of Farhad and Haleh who have begun their new season, and this is the beginning of some other changes that will put them into new circumstances.

Haleh and Farhad, together with their 5-year-old son, Amir, have been recently resided in a new complex. Amir is lost in the desert, front of the complex, however, his parents find him soon. Later, Amir tells his father that someone has seen his body and this makes Farhad very upset and he’s looking for a suspect who has sexually harassed his little boy.

Sareh Bayat, Saed Soheili, Amir-Reza Ranjbaran, Morvarid Kashian, Mohammad Emami, Reza Ahmadi and Jila Daei star in the movie.

The Hanoi International Film Festival is a biennial film festival founded in 2010 as the first international film festival in Vietnam. Prior to 2016, only Asian films participated in the competition. The fourth festival was held between October 30 and November 5, 2016 and featured 146 films from 43 countries.

