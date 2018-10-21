Trump vows to quit nuclear arms treaty with Russia

Donald Trump claimed that Russia violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with the United States, an that he will pull out of it.

The treaty was signed in 1987 by USSR an US, which stipulated the elimination of nuclear and conventional missiles and their launchers with ranges of 500–1,000 km (310–620 mi) and 1,000–5,500 km (620–3,420 mi).

Commenting on his decision, Donald Trump said that the United States needs to develop this type of military equipment.

“We’ll have to develop those weapons,” the US president said commenting on his announcement.

On Friday, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was preparing to exit the three-decade-old Cold War-era treaty next week.

A source within Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the situation saying that Trump bade such move because of Washington's dreams of unipolar world.

“The main motive is the dream of the unipolar world. Will that come true? No,” the source said.

Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. The previous administration of Former US President Barack Obama however, decided not to leave the treaty.

Previous year, a senior Russian senator warned that Russia may prepare an adequate response to ensure the country's protection If the United States decides to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Meanwhile, Europe stands for the extension of the Russia-US 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel stated previous year that the European security can encounter a significant threat should it not be resumed by 2021.

MNA/SPUTNIK