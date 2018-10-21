  1. Politics
21 October 2018 - 13:01

Russia says US withdrawal from Nuclear Forces Treaty ‘very dangerous’

Russia says US withdrawal from Nuclear Forces Treaty ‘very dangerous’

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that US decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with Russia is a “very dangerous step”.

If the US continues to withdraw unilaterally from agreements, then Russia will adopt a range of retaliatory measures, including military ones, he warned.

"We are treating with concern and condemnation the United States' new attempts to force Russia to make concessions in the sphere of international security and strategic stability via blackmailing. The Russian side has repeatedly said that the US side has no reasons for accusing Russia of allegedly violating this treaty. After all these years, they have failed to substantiate their fanciful claims by clear explanations why they are doing this," Sputnik quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced the country's exit from the INF treaty due to alleged Russian violations.

The 1987 INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.

Russia and the US have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. The administration of former US president Barack Obama, however, decided not to abandon the agreement.

SPUTNIK/MNA

News Code 138896

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News