Russia says US withdrawal from Nuclear Forces Treaty ‘very dangerous’

If the US continues to withdraw unilaterally from agreements, then Russia will adopt a range of retaliatory measures, including military ones, he warned.

"We are treating with concern and condemnation the United States' new attempts to force Russia to make concessions in the sphere of international security and strategic stability via blackmailing. The Russian side has repeatedly said that the US side has no reasons for accusing Russia of allegedly violating this treaty. After all these years, they have failed to substantiate their fanciful claims by clear explanations why they are doing this," Sputnik quoted him as saying on Sunday.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced the country's exit from the INF treaty due to alleged Russian violations.

The 1987 INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.

Russia and the US have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty. The administration of former US president Barack Obama, however, decided not to abandon the agreement.

