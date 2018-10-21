Enemies threaten Iran with modern tools; US pressures not to last long

Speaking at a session of Passive Defense Organization on Sunday, Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said that Iran is facing new forms of external threats which require new tools to tackle them, calling for the cooperation of the country’s scientific research centers to tackle the enemies’ modern threats.

“The social networking websites are new tools that can have great influence on political and social behavior of a society,” Jalali said.

He referred to the second round of US sanctions against Iran which will take effect in November, saying that through accurate planning and in line with the Leader of the Islamic Republics’ guidelines, the new pressures can be neutralized.

He said that the US’ deteriorating relations with China and Russia can be a good opportunity for Iran.

