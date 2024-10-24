Israel regime launches strikes on Damascus: Syria

Explosions were heard over the city after Israel targeted a residential building in the central Damascus neighbourhood of Kafr Sousa, state news agency SANA said.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties. Israel typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria.

Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus and a military site near the western city of Homs early on Thursday killed one soldier and injured seven, the Syrian defence ministry said.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against targets in Syria for years, but it has ramped up raids since last year's Oct 7 operation on Israel by Palestinian Resistance group Hamas.

MNA/