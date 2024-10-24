At the Kazan BRICS summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin was presented with a symbolic "BRICS bill", the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, did not like it. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

Putin, after being presented with a "banknote", showed it to the ministers with a smile and handed it to Elvira Nabiullina.

"Quasi-money" was printed by "someone from ours — either from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Chamber of Commerce and Industry. — Ed.), or someone else," it symbolizes "the common work that is being done within the framework of BRICS," Peskov added.

Recall, on October 17-18, at the BRICS Business Council in Moscow presented a system for non-cash payment by QR code for foreigners BRICS Pay.

MNA/