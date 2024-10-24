"Sun is rising from the East, setting in the West": Araghchi

"Main takeaway: the sun is rising from the East, and truly setting in the West," the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, referring to his consultations with officials of BRICS member states on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russia city of Kazan.

"Following close consultations with 11 nations in past 2.5 weeks, accompanying President Pezeshkian to #BRICS summit in Kazan," he wrote, adding, "Fruitful engagement with counterparts and leaders from array of states including Russia, Chia, India, South Africa, UAE and Egypt."

The 16th BRICS summit kicked off on Wednesday in Kazan, Russia, with leaders from member countries, including President Pezeshkian, who represents the Islamic Republic in its first official participation in a BRICS summit.

Delegations from Iran, Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia began to hold formal talks in limited and expanded formats on the sidelines of the summit.

The BRICS group is an international group led by the emerging economic powers. ‌ ‌ ‌

MNA/