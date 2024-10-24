Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Iran's Khuzestan

This earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.
Saland is a city in, and the capital of, Sardasht District of Dezful County, Khuzestan province, Iran. It also serves as the administrative center for Sardasht Rural District.
TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – A relatively powerful earthquake struck Saland in Khuzestan province on Thursday.
