  1. Iran
Oct 24, 2024, 10:57 AM

Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Iran's Khuzestan

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – A relatively powerful earthquake struck Saland in Khuzestan province on Thursday.

This earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Saland is a city in, and the capital of, Sardasht District of Dezful County, Khuzestan province, Iran. It also serves as the administrative center for Sardasht Rural District.

