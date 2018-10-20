S Arabia admits Jamal Khashoggi killed in Istanbul consulate

Kingdom sacked intelligence official and arrested 18 Saudis saying missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a 'fist fight'.

"Discussions that took place between him and the persons who met him … at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a brawl and a fist fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, which led to his death, may his soul rest in peace," the attorney-general said in a statement.

"The investigations are still under way and 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested."

Royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani and deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Asiri were fired from their positions, the statement said.

It remains unclear where Khashoggi's body is following his killing.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who wrote critically of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) rise to power, went missing on October 2 after entering the consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage.

Following the statement by Saudi prosecutor general, US President Donald Trump, describing the circumstances around Jamal Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi Consulate General as “unacceptable,” told reporters that the matter should be handled with care because Riyadh was a crucial ally "against Iran" and billions of dollars in arms sales were at stake.

“Saudi Arabia has been a great ally but what happened is unacceptable. I would prefer if there is going to be some form of sanction, or what we may determine to do if anything. But I would prefer that we don’t use as retribution, canceling the $110 billion-worth of work, which means 600,000 jobs,” he said.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said he is personally "chasing" the investigation into prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish media also responded to the statement saying that Saudi Arabia's official narrative about the killing of Jamal Khashoggi did not match the information leaked by Turkish investigation team.

In a statement released on Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that he is “deeply troubled” by the reported confirmation of the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Secretary-General extended his condolences to Mr. Khashoggi’s family and friends and stressed the need for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Khashoggi’s death and full accountability for those responsible.

