S Arabia always popular with US, despite backing terrorism

He pointed to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian journalist, saying, “Saudi Arabia is accused of killing Khashoggi in its Consulate in Turkey, the country that equips and supports terrorist groups and bombs civilian and innocent women and children in Yemen but is always popular with the US government.”

He made the remarks in a meeting with Masataka Watanabe President and CEO of Japan’s Asahi Shimbun Daily in Tokyo, where they discussed the lastest developments in the region.

He added that “as acknowledged by the international community, Islamic Republic of Iran has played an important role in the fight against terrorism in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.”

In this meeting, Iranian ambassador congratulated the 140th establishment anniversary of Japanese Asahi Shimbun in 2019 to the president of the daily.

For his part, Masataka Watanabe pointed to the inauguration of a branch office in Tehran in 1976 and said, “we have made our utmost efforts to demonstrate the Iranian true culture to Japanese people.”

Watanabe pointed to the outstanding and important history of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world and said, “Iran is respected by all Japanese nation.”

MA/4434551