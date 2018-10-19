S Arabia's hush money not to make Turkey give up Khashoggi case

Turkey is not going to cover up the incident, he reiterated, speaking in a special news program aired last night.

Illogical measures adopted by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in the past two years especially in recent months promoted his rivals in Europe and US to restrict his power.”

Tuning to the murder case of Jamal Khoshoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Turkey, he said, “he [Khashoggi] was one of the official and senior advisers of Saudi Arabian government, and not a very serious opponent of the kingdom.”

Khashoggi’s fame among media companions and his criticism of US President Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman led to spread of his murder case in the public opinions, he said adding "Saudi Arabia is thinking of spread of terrorism in the region.”

Amir-Abdollahian pointed his finger to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and said, “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is the prime suspect for Khashoggi’s murder.”

The United States and Saudi Arabia adopted hostile approaches against Turkey in a year ago and have spared no effort to undermine Turkey in the international level, he observed.

