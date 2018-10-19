Intl. organizations cannot be trusted

He said the current economic situation overshadowed the country and called on responsible officials to take effective and logical steps in line with solving economic problems facing the noble people of the country.

Believing in the Almighty God is the sole way to get rid of economic problems facing the country, he said, adding, “domestic capabilities and potentials should be taken into consideration instead of relying upon foreign countries.”

Ayatollah Khatami also pointed to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), recently approved in the Parliament and said, “Iranian people must know that FATF should be approved by the Guardian Council and if the Parliament failed to be convinced in this regard, it should be submitted to the Expediency Council to take final decision.”

He called on both Guardian Council and Expediency Council to take logical measures in this respect.

FATF executive secretary frankly said that there is no guarantee that Islamic Republic of Iran will withdraw from its blacklist, he added.

Ayatollah Khatami pointed to Saudi scandal in Khoshoggi murder case and said, “the crime committed by Al Saud for murdering a prominent journalist once again showed the malicious identity of Al Saud in international arena.”

MA/4434596