Leader warns of enemies’ media warfare of exaggerating Iran’s economic woes

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday.

“Today, the Islamic Establishment is faced with an all-out economic warfare which is led by a war room with utmost precision and effort,” he said, adding “but besides this economic warfare, another important warfare in the realm of media is taking on, which is often neglected.”

The Leader went on to add, “according to the intelligence we have obtained, American and Zionist spy agencies funded by some regional states around us have launched a media and propaganda warfare and are making plans and earnest attempts to infect our society’s public opinion.”

Ayatollah Khamenei warned that the media warfare aims to create anxiety, despair and pessimism among the Iranian people by exaggerating the country's current economic issues.

He maintained that the issues related to the hike in the value of gold coins and foreign currency in the face of a decline in the value of national currency are the results of this media warfare and fabricated hype that aims to make Iranian people lose their trust in governmental organizations.

The Leader further warned against exaggeration in talking about the country’s issues, saying the exaggeration will aggravate the public opinion’s anxiety and spread the “pessimism virus” in society.

