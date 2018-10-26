Iran’s defensive power aims to prevent wars in ME: Senior cleric

Speaking to the Friday prayers participants this noon, Aboutorabifard highlighted that Iran’s defensive power will not allow the United States to reach its goal, which is spreading war in the Islamic World.

The worldwide-hated Saudi regime, which only enjoys the support of the United States, will not be able to continue its warmongering policies in the region due to the authority of Muslim states including Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, he added.

Elsewhere, touching upon the new wave of US sanctions against Iran on Nov. 5, he said that the United States is standing not only against Iran but also against almost half of the international community. These sanctions will turn the Islamic Republic into an outstanding power which will stop the US’ war machine, Aboutorabifard said.

