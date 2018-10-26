  1. Politics
26 October 2018 - 14:42

Iran’s defensive power aims to prevent wars in ME: Senior cleric

Iran’s defensive power aims to prevent wars in ME: Senior cleric

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader Seyed Mohammad Hasan Aboutorabifard said that Iran’s strategy is to deter wars in the region through its defensive power.

Speaking to the Friday prayers participants this noon, Aboutorabifard highlighted that Iran’s defensive power will not allow the United States to reach its goal, which is spreading war in the Islamic World.

The worldwide-hated Saudi regime, which only enjoys the support of the United States, will not be able to continue its warmongering policies in the region due to the authority of Muslim states including Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Palestine, he added.

Elsewhere, touching upon the new wave of US sanctions against Iran on Nov. 5, he said that the United States is standing not only against Iran but also against almost half of the international community. These sanctions will turn the Islamic Republic into an outstanding power which will stop the US’ war machine, Aboutorabifard said.

MAH/4441738

News Code 139055

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News