31 August 2018 - 14:58

Iran will not negotiate at any level with unreliable US: senior cleric

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami ruled out the possibility of holding any negotiations with the United states with the Trump administration's track record in breaking out of commitments.

“As the Leader of the Islamic Republic has repeatedly said, we will not negotiate with the US at any levels because the current US administration has not remained loyal to any of its commitments and it holds no regard for any obligation,” Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said in today’s Friday Prayers in Tehran.

Ayatollah Khatami said that the Islamic Republic has always pursued a friendly policy towards the neighboring countries, while expecting the neighbors to pursue a similar approach.

He further noted that in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Republic, negotiation with Europeans is acceptable on condition that political and economic issues are kept separated from one another.

