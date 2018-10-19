  1. Politics
19 October 2018 - 12:56

Iran supports any initiative to guarantee benefits of Afghan nation: FM spox

Iran supports any initiative to guarantee benefits of Afghan nation: FM spox

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has denounced a recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar which left a number of officials and ordinary people dead and wounded.

In a Friday statement, Ghasemi extended sympathy to the Afghan government and nation as well as the families of the victims of the crime.   

He then underlined the need for holding national dialogue and putting an end to the violence in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the government and its opposition put the establishment of security and peace at the top of their agenda. 

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly supports any initiative that guarantees the interests and benefits of the oppressed people of Afghanistan,” he concluded. 

Top Afghan security commander, Kandahar police chief Gen Abdul Raziq and a journalist were killed and three Americans injured in the terrorist attack carried out by a gunman at a high-level security meeting yesterday. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

LR/4434598

News Code 138833
Lachin Rezaian

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News