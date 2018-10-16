Rouhani thanks defense min. for "considerable" progress in defense industry

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Defense Ministry, following a letter of appreciation from 189 lawmakers, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his appreciation to the country’s military experts for the considerable achievements made in military defense field.

A number of 189 lawmakers had issued a statement to express their appreciation for the advances made in the country's defense industry, saying that despite 40 years of sanctions, Iran's defense industry has made remarkable progress and has become a prominent sector that has overcome the impact of sanctions.

The lawmakers had also expressed their appreciation to Defense Ministry for sparing no efforts in line with the goals of the Resistance Economy doctrine and their contribution to the increase in non-oil exports.

MNA/4432092