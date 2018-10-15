  1. Politics
MFA says evacuation of Iran embassy in Turkey ‘completely false’

TEHRAN, Oct. 15 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said Mon. that claims about the evacuation of Iranian Embassy in Ankara over bomb threat is completely untrue, adding that the staff are safe and sound inside the embassy.

Bahram Ghasemi dismissed as “completely untrue” the reports by Turkish media on the evacuation of the Iranian Embassy in Ankara due to a tip about a possible suicide bombing plot, adding that the embassy personnel are safe and in perfect health, carrying out their daily tasks at the diplomatic site.

Ghasemi’s remarks came a few minutes after Istanbul-based Daily Sabah quoted Turkish daily Sözcü as reporting that the Iranian Embassy in Ankara was evacuated after Turkish security forces received a tip about a possible suicide bombing plot.

The report also added that Turkish police evacuated the Iranian ambassador and cordoned off Tehran Street where the embassy is located.

