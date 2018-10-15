Hatami warns of emerging Hitlers due to inaction against law violations

The United States is imposing sanctions against Iran because Iranians have chosen to be an independent nation, he highlighted, adding that the US is using economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and even sabotages the process of providing required medicine and essential needs of the country.

He made the remarks at the 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine, a four-day event which started on Friday in Tehran-based IRIB International Conference Center, and will wrap up today.

“Our nation is a major victim of chemical bombs and imposed war, and our families are still suffering from the pains of these incidents,” said the minister, adding, “today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is showing its full potential for military medicine, so that others countries would not suffer from the pain of war.”

The international community is required to take appropriate measures against warmongers, and those who commit genocide as in Yemen, MoD highlighted.

Saying that those countries which possess chemical weapons should compensate for their past mistakes, Hatami noted that Iran, as an active state in fight against chemical weapons, is ready to share its experiences to those attending the conference through training sessions.

MAH/4430534