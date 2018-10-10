Judiciary chief says Iran’s missiles are symbol of power

“The Islamic Republic of Iran today has such a defensive power that Iran's missile power has become problematic for the United States and Europe. The missiles are the symbol of the Islamic Republic's defensive power,” Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani said in a meeting with judiciary officials on Wednesday, according to the Public Relations Department of the Judiciary.

Amoli Larijani said that people’s presence in support of the Islamic Republic will neutralize any threats against the country despite the huge efforts on the part of the enemies.

He said that the enemies seek to create a gap between the people and the Islamic Establishment by their sinister plots including the imposed sanctions.

“The enemy seeks to separate the people from the Establishment through the economic pressure. They want to make people feel disappointed with the government. But our people are well aware of their plots”, the Judiciary chief underlined.

Her further pointed out that Iran will vigorously respond to any attacks.

