Iran to export marine medical equipment soon: official

He made the Monday remarks on the sideline of a medical equipment exhibition held along the 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine in Tehran.

He went on to say that visitors have welcomed the Iranian organization’s achievements in the medical equipment sector and have called for increased cooperation in this regard.

Despite a new wave of sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to domestically produce many of its required medical equipment, a part of which has been publicly showcased today, added Rastegari.

The 4th ICMM Pan-Asia Pacific Congress on Military Medicine Congress focuses on the theme of “The Future Horizon of Military Medicine”, emphasizing the common goals of promoting medico-military scientific activities, and strengthening the bonds between medical services of Member States, not only in the Asia Pacific region, but also between all of the ICMM Member States around the world. The three-day event wraps up today.

