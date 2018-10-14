  1. Culture
Iran director to stage ‘The Sun rises from Aleppo’ in Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – Iranian director Kourosh Zarei is set to stage the theatrical work ‘The Sun rises from Aleppo’ in Syrian capital city of Damascus.

The theater to be showcased by some professional Syria stage actors will also be performed in Aleppo which is one of the largest cities in the Arab country.

The director was quoted by local media as saying, “the theater work titled ‘The Sun rises from Aleppo’ will be first staged in the Syrian city of Aleppo” during the Islamic lunar month of Muharram.

The space provided to showcase the theater sits an audience of 1500 in Aleppo, Zarei said, adding, “we aim to host 2000 audience members in Damascus for every show.”

The theater work has been made possible thanks to the efforts of Owj Arts and Media Organization in an attempt to boost cultural ties between Iran and Syria.

