Lebanon cinemas host ‘Damascus Time’

A special screening of Iranian feature movie ‘Damascus Time’ was arranged on Monday for a number of Lebanese actors who starred in the film, cultural officials, and media staff in Beirut.

The film will go on public screen on October 11 and will be screened for one month in several Lebanese cities.

The movie has already had international screenings in Syria and Iraq and has been well received by the respective audiences.

‘Damascus Time’, shot in Iran and Syria, is directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia and stars Hadi Hejazifar, Babak Hamidian and a number of Syrian and Iraqi actors. It tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by ISIL forces in Syria as they go to the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

Hatamikia has won a Crystal Simorgh for Best Director for his latest cinematic success ‘Damascus Time’ from the 36th Fajr Film Festival in Iran.

