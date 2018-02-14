‘The Lost Strait’, ‘Damascus Time’ to go on screen at Berlin Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Iranian movies ‘The Lost Strait’ and ‘Damascus Time’, directed by Bahram Tavakkoli and Ebrahim Hatamikia, respectively, will be featured at Berlin Film Festival.

‘Damascus Time’, shot in Iran and Syria, is directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia and stars Hadi Hejazifar, Babak Hamidian and a number of Syrian and Iraqi actors.

It tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by ISIL forces in Syria when are in the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

‘The Lost Strait’ depicts Iranian combatants in an epic battle during the last days of the 1980-1988 Iraq-imposed war on Iran. It shows how Iran’s Ammar battalion fought against the Iraqi soldiers in an unequal battle to hold the Abu Ghuraib Strait.

The film’s cast members include Javad Ezzati, Amir Jadidi and Hamidreza Azarang.

The two films are produced at the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema, has won great acclaim from cineastes and critics attending the festival.

‘Damascus Time’ won three Crystal Simorghs for Best Composer, Best Sound Effect and Best Director and ‘The Lost Strait’ grabbed three Crystal Simorghs for Best Makeup, Best Sound, Best Practical Special Effects at the 36th edition of Fajr Film Festival.

