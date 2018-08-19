‘Damascus Time’ to be screened in Syria

Cinemas in five Syrian cities of Damascus, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Homs and Lattakia will screen the Iranian drama.

‘Damascus Time’, shot in Iran and Syria, is directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia and stars Hadi Hejazifar, Babak Hamidian and a number of Syrian and Iraqi actors. It tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by ISIL forces in Syria as they go to the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

According to reports, the movie will also have international screenings in South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Lebanon.

‘Damascus Time’ won three Crystal Simorghs for Best Composer, Best Sound Effect and Best Director at the 36th edition of Fajr Film Festival.

MAH/4379016