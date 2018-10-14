Official emphasizes Iran-Armenia coop. to invest in Aras, Mogri free zones

By launching equipped refineries in Aras and Mogri free zones, huge revenues will be earned in the country, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, the country can overcome sanction conditions successfully.”

In the current situation, economic diplomacy especially with neighboring countries is of paramount importance, so that economic situation of the country will be promoted through identifying economic capacities and potentials of neighboring countries, he maintained.

Establishing amicable relationship with Armenia should be taken into consideration, so that identifying potentials between the two countries will help promote bilateral trade and economic relationship considerably, Ghavami reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the trade exchanges between Iran and Armenia and reiterated, “presently, Iranian gas is bartered with Armenia’s electricity and with the expansion of cooperation in the field of supplying fuel, many problems facing ahead in sanctions period can be settled.”

Ghavami emphasized on the necessity of cooperation between Iran and Armenia in Aras and Mogri free zones and added, “once we could set up a refinery with the production capacity of 200,000 barrels in Aras and Mogri free zones, the country will earn huge revenues in this respect.”

In other industries such as plane manufacturing, capacities and potentials of regional countries should be used optimally through strengthening economic diplomacy, he said, adding, “such similar projects can be put into operation in other neighboring countries.”

Presiding Board Member of Parliament Plan and Budget Commission Hadi Ghavami added that strengthening economic diplomacy with the neighboring countries will help diversifying and creating added value in the country significantly.

