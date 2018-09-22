Rouhani felicitates Armenian President, PM on Independence Day

Felicitating the Independence Day, the Iranian President expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan relations would further deepen in all fields, regarding the common cultural and historical bonds between the two countries.

“I hope that with the positive developments in the new Armenian government, relations between the two countries further develop,” he wrote.

On September 21, 1991, the Armenian people voted in a referendum to proclaim independence from the Soviet Union, around one year after Supreme Council adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of Armenia and established the Republic of Armenia.

