Iran, Montenegro to set up joint investment fund

A memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was inked between Iran and the in 2010, came into effect during a meeting between the SEO chairman, Shapour Mohammadi, and senior political and economic authorities including deputy interior minister, deputy minister of economy, head of institution to supervise capital market, as well as the CEO of Montenegro Stock Exchange.

During the meeting, the senior supervisor to Montenegro’s capital market called for expanding and broadening the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Noting the signing of the memorandum in 2010, he said the time was ripe for the implementing of the agreement.

For his part, the SEO chairman Shapour Mohammadi pointed to the important topics of this cooperation agreement and added that with the implementation of the MoU, bilateral cooperation between Iran and Montenegro in legal affairs will enter into a new phase, and setting up joint funds and project funds will be further facilitated.

MA/4428891