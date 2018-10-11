  1. Culture
11 October 2018 - 13:12

IRGC to set up 10 field hospitals for March of Arbaeen

IRGC to set up 10 field hospitals for March of Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – IRGC will establish ten field hospitals to provide medical services to Arbaeen pilgrims, said 2nd Brigadier General Ahmad Abdollahi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ deputy commander for health, rescue, treatment, and medical education.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will have the honor to set up ten field hospitals in border regions of Shalamcheh, Chazabe, Mehran, and also along the marching paths of pilgrims in Iraq so as to provide them with the required medical services , he told Mehr News Agency on Thursday.

Expert medical teams and advanced equipment are ready for the event, he said, adding that air medical services will also be used in case of emergency.

Arbaeen is a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

MAH/4426329

News Code 138582

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News