Free WiFi to be offered in three border points for Arbaeen

According to Esmaeil Radkani, a deputy director at the Telecoms Ministry, bordering cities of Mehran, Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh will be equipped with the technology. He did not provide further details about the cooperating operators.

A public WiFi access point is a physical location where people may obtain Internet access, via a wireless local area network using a router connected to an internet service provider.

According to him, all the country’s routes to the border crosses have been covered by domestic operators’ data services.

However, he noted, the public Wi-Fi could decrease the traffic of mobile Internet routes leading to higher quality access for users.

MR/4422995