7 October 2018 - 15:56

Free WiFi to be offered in three border points for Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Foreign mobile operators are set to offer free Wi-Fi services in three hotspots near the Iraqi borders in a bid to ease access to the internet for pilgrims visiting the neighboring Iraq to attend the occasion of Arbaeen (marks forty days after the Day of Ashura, the day Imam Hussein (AS) was martyred in the Battle of Karbala).

According to Esmaeil Radkani, a deputy director at the Telecoms Ministry, bordering cities of Mehran, Shalamcheh and Chazzabeh will be equipped with the technology. He did not provide further details about the cooperating operators.

A public WiFi access point is a physical location where people may obtain Internet access, via a wireless local area network using a router connected to an internet service provider.

According to him, all the country’s routes to the border crosses have been covered by domestic operators’ data services.

However, he noted, the public Wi-Fi could decrease the traffic of mobile Internet routes leading to higher quality access for users.

