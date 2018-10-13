  1. Politics
13 October 2018 - 17:46

Rouhani agrees with 35% discount exchange rate for Arbaeen pilgrims

Rouhani agrees with 35% discount exchange rate for Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani agreed with the suggestion of the Central Bank for a 35% discount out of NIMA System exchange rate for Arba’een pilgrims.

According to the official website of Iran's Presidency, Rouhani wrote to Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, agreeing with the 35% discount for exchange rate out of NIMA System, given “the importance of making pilgrimage to Imam Hussein (AS), especially in Arba’een, and its turning into a glorious procession in recent years by those who love the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS), and the effect of this move on the despair of the enemies of the dear Islam.”

The CBI Governor had written a letter to President Rouhani to suggest that the discount be allocated to Arba’een pilgrims.

MNA/PR

News Code 138651

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News