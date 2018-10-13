Rouhani agrees with 35% discount exchange rate for Arbaeen pilgrims

According to the official website of Iran's Presidency, Rouhani wrote to Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, agreeing with the 35% discount for exchange rate out of NIMA System, given “the importance of making pilgrimage to Imam Hussein (AS), especially in Arba’een, and its turning into a glorious procession in recent years by those who love the Ahl ul-Bayt (AS), and the effect of this move on the despair of the enemies of the dear Islam.”

The CBI Governor had written a letter to President Rouhani to suggest that the discount be allocated to Arba’een pilgrims.

MNA/PR