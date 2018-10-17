Iraq ready to host Arbaeen pilgrims: Iraqi official

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with the governor of Ilam province, Ghasem Soleimani Dashtaki in Mehran border region.

Iraqi and Iranian officials are cooperating with each other to ensure the security of pilgrims, said al-Araji, adding that hosting Arbaeen pilgrims and providing services to them is an honor for Iraqi nation and government.

Soleimani, for his part, said that appropriate infrastructure has been prepared in Mehran region for pilgrims.

He went on to say that a Memorandum of Understating has been inked by the two countries on the need to swiftly transfer essential goods of pilgrims to Iraq.

He also appreciated Iraqi government and nation for their efforts in hosting pilgrims.

Arbaeen is a religious observance that occurs 40 days after the Day of Ashura. Pilgrims, including more than two million Iranians, annually convene in the holy city of Karbala – where Imam Hussein is buried – to mark Arbaeen which, this year, will be held on October 30. Many pilgrims travel miles on foot to reach Karbala.

