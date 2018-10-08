Iran parl. speaker calls for coop. to confront US aggressive policies

Ali Larijani arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation comprised of some Iranian MPs to attend the third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

Larijani met with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russian State Duma in the Turkish city this afternoon. During the meeting, Larijani referred to "the US aggressive and problematic policies" as one of the major problems that have recently emerged in the world which entail all-out cooperation among all countries to confront them.

He called for collective measures in the face of US hostile policies, praising Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to save Iran nuclear deal.

He expressed his happiness with the level of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia, saying “banking and oil co-operation between the two countries is developing and some of purchases already agreed upon are being implemented.”

The Iranian parliament speaker further said that Iran’s offer to host a security and counter-terrorism meeting has remained in place and its relevant invitations have been sent to the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments and Iran is still waiting for their responses to set a date for the meeting.

Vyacheslav Volodin, for his part, described Iran as an important country for bilateral cooperation with Russia and emphasized the expansion of relations between the two countries, especially in parliamentary affairs.

Volodin said that the first edition of the meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments was held in Moscow at Russian legislative body’s suggestion, adding that the cooperation between parliaments of the member states is strengthening and the Antalya meeting will consolidate those ties.

