Larijani arrives in Turkey to attend 3rd Eurasian Parliaments meeting

Ali Larijani arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday afternoon at the head of a high-ranking delegation comprised of some Iranian MPs to attend the third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

The third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments will kick off tomorrow with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's message which will be delivered via video-conference.

Larijani is scheduled to meet today with Turkish Prliament speaker Binali Yıldırım, the Speaker of Russian State Duma as well as the deputy chairman of the Senate of Pakistan at the Kaya Palazzo Hotel, where is the event is going to be held.

The theme of this round of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments meeting is "Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia." The meeting will wrap up on October 11.

Around 700 parliamentary officials from 38 countries are reported to be attending the meeting to discuss economic cooperation, environment and sustainable development in Euroasia, with Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Thailand, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar, Philippines, Pakistan, Mongolia, Lithuania, Laos, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Japan, Iraq Iran, Indonesia, Hungary, China, Cambodia, Bulgaria, Brunei, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Afghanistan have already announced their readiness to take part in the 3-day event.

The first and second editions of the meeting of the Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments were held in South Korea and Russia's capital Moscow.

