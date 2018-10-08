Meeting of Eurasian parliament speakers aims to enhance trade ties

Ali Larijani arrived in the Turkish city of Antalya on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation comprised of some Iranian MPs to attend the third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

The theme of this round of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments meeting is ‘Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia.’

Upon his arrival, the Iranian parliament speaker was welcomed by the deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament, the deputy general governor of Antalya as well as the Iranian ambassador to Ankara.

“The main goal of the summit is to create closer linkages between the countries in the Eurasian region in the field of trade and economic and parliamentary cooperation,” Larijani told reporters at the Kaya Palazzo Hotel, where the international parliamentary event is going to kick off tomorrow.

He added “naturally, sustainable development this time in the environment is one of the issues that the meeting will focus on because it is a matter of common concern between all countries.”

“The financial and monetary treaties between countries are among other issues that are established between Iran, Turkey and Russia” he said, adding that such treaties can be developed among other countries.

