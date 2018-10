Larijani, heading a high-ranking delegation comprised of some Iranian MPs, has departed to Antalya on Monday noon to attend the 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

"Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia" is the theme of the meeting which starts today and ends on October 11.

Parliamentarians from more than 40 countries and representatives of several international organizations will participate in the event.

MAH/4424283