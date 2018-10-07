Most Iranians blame US for Ahvaz terrorist attack

The Iranian Students Polling Agency (ISPA) affiliated to the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research conducted a poll after the terrorist attack in the southern Iranian city of Ahvaz, which killed 24 people and injured dozens more.

The ISPA conducted its public opinion survey by interviewing 1,281 people aged 18 and more on September 24-25 via telephone, asking them the question “who do you think was behind the recent terrorist attack in Ahvaz?”

38.9% of respondents said the United States, 28.4% said ISIL terrorist group, 26.5% held Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies responsible, 23% said Israel, and 13% said that Arab separatist groups were the main backers of the Ahvaz terrorists. Furthermore, 15.4% responded ‘I have no idea’.

In response to the question whether there will be more such terror attacks, 61.6% of Iranians believed that they would take place again in Iran while 18.8% suggested that there will not be more attacks. Meanwhile, 19% of the respondents said that they did not know and 0.5% did not answer the question.



When the respondents were asked "are you worried that you might be exposed to a terrorist attack in the future?" 68.5% of the respondents said they were worried and 29.7% said ‘no’, while 1.9% did not answer the question.

KI/ISNA97071508682