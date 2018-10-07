Iran precisely discloses US wrong policies in ME

He pointed to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran’s official nuclear title, and said, “Iran respects international law as devised by the United Nations but US President Donald Trump’s wrong policies on the nuclear issue caused US to be more isolated in the international level.”

US pullout from JCPOA shows that this country is becoming isolated in the world more than ever, he maintained.

Islamic Republic of Iran has strong and powerful positions in the region, he said, adding, “in this regard, Russia and China have thrown their heavyweight on JCPOA, because, they do not want to spread war or create any tension in the Middle East region.”

He said that terrorism has certainly won the support of the United States and some regional countries in a way that Saudi Arabia is the main actor behind the spread of terrorism in the Middle East region.

