  1. Economy
7 October 2018 - 15:36

Turkmenistan to send fertilizer to India via Iran

Turkmenistan to send fertilizer to India via Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – A bilateral agreement has been signed to use Amirabad Port in the northern Mazandaran province as a corridor for transiting 30,000 tons of fertilizer from Turkmenistan to India, the director of Amirabad Special Economic Zone said.

Siyavash Rezvani added around 10% of the cargo, which was dispatched from Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Seaport, has so far entered Amirabad port.

The official noted that the freight will first be transported via railroad to Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s biggest container port at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Hormozgan province. “Then, it will be shipped to India,” he added.

Iran has been trying to boost its role as a transit corridor between the Asian countries and the Europe via developing major seaports and railroad connected to international lines.

MR/IRN 83056931

News Code 138437

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News