Turkmenistan to send fertilizer to India via Iran

Siyavash Rezvani added around 10% of the cargo, which was dispatched from Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Seaport, has so far entered Amirabad port.

The official noted that the freight will first be transported via railroad to Shahid Rajaee Port, Iran’s biggest container port at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz in southern Hormozgan province. “Then, it will be shipped to India,” he added.

Iran has been trying to boost its role as a transit corridor between the Asian countries and the Europe via developing major seaports and railroad connected to international lines.

