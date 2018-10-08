Iranian ports load/unload 74mn tons of goods in H1

The figure indicates a 10% fall compared with the corresponding period last year, when the loading/unloading in the Iranian ports exceeded 82 million tons.

The major decline comes from container goods, as the related ports handled 1.26 million TEUs during the six-month period, registering a decline of 27% year on year. Last year, the ports handled 1.74 million TEUs in the same period.

Next come the oil products with a 16% year-on-year plunge. Oil products transported in the ports this year amounted to 24 million tons, while the number had exceeded 27 million tons during the first half of the past year.

According to the report, only liquid cargos witnessed an increase (by 6.3%) during the period.

