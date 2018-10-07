  1. Politics
Iran seizes over 1 ton of heroin en route to Europe

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – A shipment of 1.075 tons of heroin heading to Europe has been seized by Iranian forces in the West Azarbaijan province.

Forces of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Intelligence Ministry have successfully captured 1.075 tons of heroin which were hidden in a shipment of plaster panels, in the district of Bazargan, northwestern Iran, IRICA website reported.

A number of smugglers have been arrested in the operation and their gang is dismantled, the report continues, adding that it is the biggest heroin shipment seized in the country during recent years.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

